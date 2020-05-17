Snoop Dogg And Idina Menzel Perform Each Other’s Songs

Snoop Dogg and Idina Menzel are the team you didn’t know you needed.

Last week, Snoop shared a video of him listening to the hit “Frozen” song “Let It Go”.

“I had to come to my car and listen to this s**t. Let it go,” the rapper said in the clip. “Let it go. We’ll be outside soon.”

Many people were shocked by Snoop’s wholesomeness but it was Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, who had the best response.

Could have sworn it was drop it like its hard. Learn something new everyday @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/3sgqqwrcvo — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) May 14, 2020

“We’re all going to get out of this soon,” Menzel said while singing “Drop It Like It’s Hot”. “Like you said, Snoop, we can all just drop it like it’s hot.”

If there is ever a “Frozen 3”, it would be safe to say Snoop just secured his part.