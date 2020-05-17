‘American Idol’ Crowns Their First Remote Winner

Warning: This article contains spoilers on the “American Idol” finale

“American Idol” named their first remote winner on Sunday night.

The singing competition made history as they went remote earlier this season when COVID-19 precautions went in to place.

Performing from their homes, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West and Just Sam gave it their all in hopes of winning the top prize.

Each contestant had one last chance as real-time votes calculated the winner.

Finally, the results came in with Ryan Seacrest naming Just Sam as the winner.

The exciting show included a performance from Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie singing “We Are The World” for the first time on TV in 35 years. They were joined by past “Idol winners” as well as this season’s Top 11 to dedicate the classic to families at home around the world.

Bryan and Perry also performed their own songs.