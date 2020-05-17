Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And More Sing ‘We Are The World’ On TV For The First Time In 35 Years

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan joined Lionel Richie to perform “We are the World” to close out the “American Idol” finale.

Joined by past “Idol” winners and the top 11, the moving rendition of the hit song was the first time in 35 years that the song was performed on television.

The performance was dedicated to all the families at home around the world during the pandemic.

“We are the World” was written by Richie and Michael Jackson in 1985 and recorded by USA for Africa as a charity single for African famine relief.

At the time, it became the fastest-selling U.S. pop single in history.

The song was re-recorded in 2010 to benefit the earthquake in Haiti.