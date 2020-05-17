Jessica Alba Attempts To Give Her Daughters Haircuts

Jessica Alba is taking on the quarantine hair cut.

The actress and mogul took it upon herself to cut Honor and Haven’s hair.

In a video posted on her YouTube, Alba even had to call Hollywood hairstylist Jen Atkin for help.

“Scissors are sharp,” Alba said in the clip while showing off her band-aids. “I cut myself a few times…this one keeps bleeding.”

She later added, “This is my first time ever giving my girls haircuts! Honor had to take school pictures so I thought it would be fun to give DIY haircuts at home.”

By the end of her session, Alba had a new appreciation for how much work it is.

“SO much newfound respect for hairstylists!” she quipped.