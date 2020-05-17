John Krasinski Saves ‘The Best For Last’ As He Says Farewell To ‘Some Good News’

John Krasinski has “saved the best for last” as he wraps up “Some Good News”.

The director and actor said “farewell” to his YouTube series on Sunday.

Saved the best for last! Episode 8 of @somegoodnews has to be my favorite because it celebrates the truth of what this show has always been. Never mine,always yours! There IS and ALWAYS WILL BE…good in the world! Thank you all! So long but not farewell! https://t.co/mEylhsDvic — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 18, 2020

“SGN wants to thank each and every one of you for being a part of this story. For sending in your clips, weather reports, and art. For watching, laughing, crying, dancing, and celebrating with us. There IS always GOOD in the world! Now it’s time for everyone to continue to spread good news in their own ways. We’re taking a break for now, but there is more to come,” he captioned his video.

In the finale of eight week run, Krasinski dedicated the video to the “SGN Community” as he shared fan art, inspiring videos that are ensured to make you cry and segments from homemade “SGN” videos from around the world.

Fans on social media were sad to say good-bye to the show Krasinski started as a beacon of hope during the pandemic. See some of their reactions below:

i’m so happy & sad simultaneously. @johnkrasinski @somegoodnews this series has meant everything to me & along with the rest of the world, i just wanna say thank you. #SGN will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/tRj5T62BWG — jenna (@kruntforce) May 18, 2020