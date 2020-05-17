Taylor Swift Airs Never Seen Before Footage For ‘City Of Lover’

After her 2020 concert dates had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, Taylor Swift decided to release never-seen-before footage from her “City of Lover” concert in Paris.

Fresh off the release of her album Lover, fans gathered at L’Olympia Theater last September to hear her perform songs she never sang in public before.

Dave Hogan

From full theatrics to stripped-down acoustic versions of her songs including “The Man” and “Cornelia Street”, Swift’s fans were in for a treat.

TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING CORNELIA STREET IS MY FAVORITE THING RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/O6Ns3o3dp9 — a (@swiftxlover) May 18, 2020

“Love is equality,” Swift told the audience at one point. “And if anyone disagrees with that needs to calm down,” before breaking out into “You Need To Calm Down”.

The concert was a great hour to escape the realities of the world and Swifties loved every moment:

taylor swift has no right being able to sing cornelia street like that. her vocals.. the talent… illegal #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover — liz khalifa 🦋 (@AstoundingSwift) May 18, 2020

CORNELIA STREET IS MY FAVORITE AND THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I'M HEARING IT ACOUSTIC LIVE WITH MY NEW HEARING AIDS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 IM LITERALLY CRYING IM NOT KIDDING IVE NEVER HEARD SOMETHING SO BEAUTIFUL #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover #CityOfLover @taylorswift13 @taylornation pic.twitter.com/GTBtux0gr9 — mar🐞 (@swiftiereads) May 18, 2020