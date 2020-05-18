Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Why His Dad Has Shirtless Photos Of Him On His Socks, Planks While Singing ‘Eternal Flame’ On ‘Ellen’

Kumail Nanjiani chats to Ellen DeGeneres about his love of working out, quarantine and more during Monday’s show.

Nanjiani, who has been busy promoting his latest film “The Lovebirds”, discusses his recent Men’s Health cover shoot, admitting Dwayne Johnson reached out to congratulate him on the photos.

The actor shares when asked what he’s looking forward to doing post-lockdown: “When those pictures came out The Rock reached out and was very complimentary, I would love some day to work out with him. It would be really fun to do, so putting that out into the universe.”

The Rock is one of many fans of the snaps, with Nanjiani also revealing his dad’s so proud he has the shirtless photos on his socks.

“On one side is a shirtless picture and on the other side is the same shirtless picture and it says ‘I am his dad’ on it,” the star says.

Nanjiani reveals his dad “didn’t want people to think he just had some naked Pakistani guy on my socks” so added the words to make sure “it wasn’t embarrassing.”

“I was like mission accomplished dad,” the actor jokes.

Despite Nanjiani’s love of working out, he admits he had to take a break last week after hurting himself while maintaining his fitness regime as if his “sanity depends on it.”

DeGeneres also gets Nanjiani to take part in her “Plank That Song” segment to raise $10,000 for his chosen charity.

He nails the move while belting out The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”. See more in the clip below.