Katy Perry Plays Substitute Teacher In Surprise For 8-Year-Old Fan

A young girl stuck studying at home got the surprise of a lifetime.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1, 8-year-old Charlotte had a substitute teacher brought in via video to help her with the days studies, and to her absolute shock that teacher was Katy Perry.

8 year old @KatyPerry fan Charlotte gets the surprise of her life when her substitute teacher is… ACTUAL KATY PERRY! 😻 pic.twitter.com/Wx9sjbEzsm — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 18, 2020

Charlotte was speechless as first as Perry said hello.

“I am you substitute teacher,” Perry told her. “Today’s lessons will just include jokes, music, talking about your favourite foods, all of your favourite puppy names… Ooh, I can showy my puppy right now, it can be a show-and-tell.”

“It’s crazy to see you, because you’ve always been my favourite pop star,” Charlotte said.

After getting to meet Perry’s pup, Charlotte asked Perry which of her own songs is her favourite.

“Probably my favourite song of my own is ‘Firework’ because people that are your age, 8-years-old and then people that are 80-years-old – it seems a lot of people love that song doesn’t matter what age you are if your male or female or they or them or anything,” Perry said.

Perry also invited Charlotte to have a slumber party when quarantine is over.