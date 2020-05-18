‘Umbrella Academy’ Sets Season 2 Return Date With Quarantine Teaser

Netlfix’s subversive superhero series is coming back July 31.

On Monday, the streamer teased the return of “The Umbrella Academy”, based on the comic book series by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres July 31 pic.twitter.com/sHU5uLOPjO — Netflix (@netflix) May 18, 2020

The teaser video features the stars of the series dancing to Tiffany’s version of “I Think We’re Alone Now” while at home in quarantine.

Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe and Kate Walsh are returning for season 2, along with newcomers Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland.

“The Umbrella Academy”, which premiered in 2019, tells the story of 43 people instantly born to women who were not pregnant, and as they grow up display various superpowers.