‘American Idol’ Garbage Man Returns For Finale Performance With Rascal Flatts

After wowing the judges with his first “American Idol” audition, garbage man Doug Kiker was invited back on the show for an incredible season finale duet with one of his all-time favourite bands, Rascal Flatts.

Kiker originally decided to take part in the singing competition in honour of his two-year-old daughter, Elianna Elizabeth.

Although he was full of raw talent, the Alabama-native had no previous singing experience or training, and his “American Idol” dreams were ultimately cut short.

Ahead of the season finale, Judge Luke Bryan called the singer to reveal the incredible opportunity.

“We were so inspired hearing you sing ‘Bless the Broken Road’ in your audition, and everybody freaked out,” he explained. “Well, you’re going to come back and perform ‘Bless the Broken Road’ with Rascal Flatts on the ‘AI’ finale, is that cool?”

The performance received a standing ovation from all three “American Idol” judges.

The season ended with contestant Just Sam taking home this year’s title.

There was also a special rendition of “We Are the World” led by judge Lionel Richie.

