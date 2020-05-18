Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Important Message Amid Coronavirus Crisis To Mark Start Of Mental Health Awareness Week

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined celebrities to spread an important message to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recorded a clip for radio’s Mental Health Minute, alongside Harry Kane, Dua Lipa, David Tennant and Anthony Joshua. The message is to be broadcast to over 20 million radio listeners across the U.K.

The message was recorded to highlight the importance of talking about mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

One minute. Across every single radio station in the UK. To kick off #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, this year’s #MentalHealthMinute is an important reminder that wherever or whoever you are, you are not alone. For more, visit: https://t.co/IBZrgl7iUE pic.twitter.com/OyNnJHRZs3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2020

William said in the video, shot from his and Kate’s Amner Hall Norfolk home, “We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let’s join together across the U.K. and reach out to someone.”

Kate added, “If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.”

To coincide with the release of the Mental Health Minute, Heads Together and Instagram have partnered to launch the “Heads Together Wellbeing Guides” – as part of a new global mental health initiative from the social media platform.

Jason Knauf, Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: “As we feel the effects of Covid-19 on the nation’s mental health, we will need to support one another more than ever. We will all need to feel more confident in reaching out for support if we need it and checking in on our loved ones. By bringing together the power of radio and social media, we’re delighted to help people connect to one another, and to access reliable, trusted information and resources from our charity partners. These remarkable projects from Radiocentre and Instagram show that, despite being apart, no-one needs to face these challenges alone.”

During Mental Health Awareness Week, Heads Together will champion the work of its eight charity partners, who have decades of experience in tackling the stigma around mental health in the U.K., including The Anna Freud Centre, Best Beginnings, CALM, Contact, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix and Young Minds.

The news comes days after the one-year anniversary of Heads Together’s legacy project, Shout, a free text messaging service which provides 24/7 support for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.