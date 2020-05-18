Aaron Sorkin Helps Screenwriting Student Propose To His Girlfriend During Web Seminar

If you’re gonna propose, might as well get a professional to help you out.

Last week, “The Social Network” and “The West Wing” writer Aaron Sorkin was a guest lecturer at a web seminar held by the American Film Institute Conservatory, TMZ reported.

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris Talks Magic And More On New Podcast With Andrew Ross Sorkin

Along with giving the students advice on screenwriting, Sorkin agreed to help student John Graney propose to his girlfriend Leticia during the video chat.

“I have been asked by one of your colleagues to give you a message,” Sorkin said. “John wants to know if you will make him the happiest man in the world.”

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Quotes Aaron Sorkin When Responding To ‘Social Network’ Screenwriter’s Scathing Open Letter

John then popped out a ring the two kissed.

“I wish you guys all the happiness in the world,” Sorkin told them.