Nick The Siberian Husky Wins The Annual Beverly Hills Dog Show

Nick the Siberian Husky has beaten out over 2,000 other canines to become tog dog at the fourth annual Beverly Hills Dog Show.

Airing on NBC on Sunday night, this year’s competition was attended by a star-studded guest-list of dog enthusiasts, including Olivia Culpo and Bo Derek. Nick, whose show name is GCHP Sharin Nick of Dynasty RC Kennel, took home the top prize of the day, bringing his total Best in Show wins to 60.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the pooch’s proud handler Michelle Scott said: “Dogs like Nick have to have the determination and a great energy about them.”

She added: “It’s a long day, its hot in the ring and Nick is a real athlete and with that, he has a big heart.”