Ellie Goulding Reveals She Fasts For Up To 40 Hours At A Time: ‘I Do It Very Safely’

Ellie Goulding has revealed she fasts for up to 40 hours at a time.

Goulding told the Mirror there are times when she only drinks water with added electrolytes, tea and coffee for almost two days. However, she insisted it’s all done safely and she does it to reduce inflammation.

The singer shared, “I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after.

“On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a lot of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues.

“I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to time is a great way to give your digestive system a break.

“It helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation – the mother of all health problems.”

Goulding, who is currently in quarantine with her husband Caspar Jopling near Oxford, U.K., recently said there was a time she got addicted to the gym.

The musician told the Sun: “I don’t consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun. I felt I had to go to the gym every single day.

“I don’t know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health.

“I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well,” she added.

“When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It’s such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again.”