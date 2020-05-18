James Woods Declares That Trump ‘Loves America More Than Any President In My Lifetime’

James Woods wants his love for Donald Trump to be known throughout the world.
Over the weekend, the actor and vocal conservative tweeted out an ode to the U.S. president, writing that “he loves America more than any President in my lifetime.”
Throughout the day, Woods tweeted out defences of Trump, as well as attacks on the president’s opponents, including promoting conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and the coronavirus epidemic.
Trump himself tweeted out his thanks to Woods for his compliments.