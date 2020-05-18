James Woods Declares That Trump ‘Loves America More Than Any President In My Lifetime’

James Woods wants his love for Donald Trump to be known throughout the world.

Over the weekend, the actor and vocal conservative tweeted out an ode to the U.S. president, writing that “he loves America more than any President in my lifetime.”

Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/QlH3C74D1M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

Throughout the day, Woods tweeted out defences of Trump, as well as attacks on the president’s opponents, including promoting conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and the coronavirus epidemic.

Senator, are you equally disturbed by the unmasking of individuals for purely political purposes during a presidential campaign? Do you see the abuse of the FISA Court as a threat to the Republic? https://t.co/ZMtFj0ZsOj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

As true today as the day I wrote it. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ICA5889g6B — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

#KillerCuomo and other Democrat vermin shoehorn infected #CoronaVirus carriers into nursing homes, slaughtering thousands of elderly, yet they release rapists and child molestors from prisons to “protect them.” Difference? Elderly vote Republican, criminals vote Democrat. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

Trump himself tweeted out his thanks to Woods for his compliments.