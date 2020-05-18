Netflix Releases First Trailer For New Spike Lee War Movie ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Netflix has given film fans a first look at Spike Lee’s much-anticipated new Vietnam War drama.

According to the official synopsis, “Da 5 Bloods” follows four African-American Vets – Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) – who return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman).

The group also seek out buried treasure while being confronted by “the lasting ravages of the Immorality of The Vietnam War”.

Jonathan Majors, Mélanie Thierry and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the movie’s ensemble cast.

“Da 5 Bloods” was originally slated to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before the outbreak of the coronavirus shut movie theatres around the globe.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lee revealed how the film was influenced by other Vietnam War movies such as “Apocalypse Now”.

The Oscar-winning director said: “I’ve always given homages to films I love in my films. I’m not being disrespectful to any Vietnam film that’s been made, except maybe The Green Berets with John Wayne, who is not a hero of mine.”

“Da 5 Bloods” is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 12.