Luke Bryan Belts Out New Track ‘One Margarita’ During ‘American Idol’ Finale

Luke Bryan performed his new track “One Margarita” during Sunday’s “American Idol”.

Bryan filmed his performance from home during the remote finale, which saw Just Sam be crowned the winner.

Bryan told host Ryan Seacrest before the performance, “It’s a drinking song Ryan, a lot of people are drinking out there during the pandemic,” Just Jared reported.

The singer’s performance featured his full band, as well as cameos from wife Caroline and his mother LeClaire.

“One Margarita” is featured on Bryan’s upcoming album Born Here Live Here Die Here, which was originally due to be released on April 24, but ended up being pushed back to August 7 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Katy Perry also performed during Sunday’s finale, with her belting out her brand new single “Daisies”. Watch her new video for the track below.