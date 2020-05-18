Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘You Say’ In First Responders Tribute

Kelly Clarkson wants to show the people fighting the coronavirus pandemic her appreciation.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers Annie Lennox’s ‘Little Bird’ At Home

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the singer debuted an emotional new Kellyoke cover of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”.

In a tribute to first responders, the video features footage of nurses, doctors and others working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Surprises ‘The Voice’ Contestant With An Amazing Opportunity

Also featuring in the clip are friends and loved ones saying thank you to healthcare workers.

Clarkson ends the video in tears, joking, “You’re crying, I’m fine.”