Dropkick Murphys And Bruce Springsteen Team Up To Stream Live Concert From Fenway Park

Dropkick Murphys are taking their live show into the digital realm by streaming a full performance straight from the baseball field of Boston’s legendary Fenway Park.

Taking place on Friday, May 29, the concert will see the band team up with rocker-star Bruce Springsteen, who will perform with them remotely in front of an audience-less stadium.

The band will social distance themselves by standing on the bases of the pitch.

RELATED: Dropkick Murphys Livestream Annual St. Paddy’s Day Show, Sans Audience

Speaking to CNN, band member Ken Casey revealed his hopes that the concert would lift people’s spirits during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think that it is somewhat of a symbolic place in regards to how Bostonians think of summertime,” Casey said. “I think this was kind of the next best way to let everyone get in and see the park with some activity going on.”

RELATED: Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey Bloodied In Altercation With Fan