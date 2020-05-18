‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Announce That They’ve Changed Their Newborn Son’s Name

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner had a change of heart when it came to their newborn son’s name.

The “Married at First Sight” couple welcomed their second child on Wednesday and while they originally decided to name him Hayes, they quickly realized that it was not the perfect fit.

In an Instagram Live on Sunday, the pair, who also share daughter Henley, revealed that they landed on the name Hendrix instead.

“The minute we had our son, the minute he came out, I looked at him – I mean, the first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix,” Otis explained. “That was like a top name for him.”

RELATED: ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Live Streams While in Labour

They went on to say that they felt pressured to pick a name during the pregnancy in order to create a connection with their baby before giving birth.

“We named him Hayes before we met him,” she said, admitting that there was no particular reason for choosing that name. “When you have a baby inside you and you just call it ‘baby boy’ … So I was like, ‘Let’s decide, what are we naming our son?'”

However, the new name holds a special place in Otis and Hehner’s hearts. The couple said that, according to a baby-naming expert, Hendrix has a connection to the name Jonathan which is what they called their first child, whom they tragically lost at four months of pregnancy in 2016.

RELATED: ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Apologizes For ‘Risking’ The Public’s Health By Not Travelling Home From Florida Sooner

“Long story short, it’s loosely tied to our angel baby Jonathan,” Otis said.

Otis and Hehner initially announced their baby’s name as Hayes on Instagram last month, writing that they’d been going back and forth with names the entire pregnancy.