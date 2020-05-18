Harry Styles Debuts Sun-Drenched ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Music Video

It’s time to get some more sun and Harry Styles in your life.

On Monday, the singer premiered his new music video for his single “Watermelon Sugar” from his album Fine Line.

Filmed in Malibu back in January, the video for the ’70s-inspired song features Styles having a meal of watermelon by the beach.

As he bites into the fruit, Styles is joined by a group of women for more fun in the sun with some watermelon.

Styles first performed the song during an appearance on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” back in November 2019, finally releasing it as a single last Friday.