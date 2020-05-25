Marc Maron Remembers Late Partner Lynn Shelton: ‘I Miss Her’

Marc Maron is still morning the loss of his partner, Lynn Shelton.

In a tweet on Monday, the comedian shared a photo of he and Shelton together, with the caption, “I miss her.”

i miss her pic.twitter.com/2EOfutH3Zj — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 25, 2020

Maron’s message received support from fellow actors and comedians, including Sarah Silverman and more.

I love you, Marc. I’m so so sorry. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 25, 2020

I’m so sorry pal. ❤️ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 25, 2020

Condolences, Marc. Such a terrible loss, so sorry. — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) May 25, 2020

Last week, Maron paid emotional tribute Shelton on his “WTF” podcast.

Maron dedicated the latest instalment of his podcast to Shelton, who passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of Saturday morning at age 54.

Maron, who had been dating Shelton for over a year, shared, “She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend. And I loved her. A lot. And she loved me, and I knew that.

“I don’t know that I had ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship. I was so comfortable with this person, with Lynn Shelton.”

He added, “No one’s got anything bad to say about Lynn Shelton, that’s for f**king sure.”

Maron also shared a clip of the time he met Shelton back in 2015 when she came in for an episode of his podcast.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said, according to IndieWire. “At the time, she was married and I was with somebody, but at this point, when we had this conversation, it was undeniable that we connected.”

“My connection with her is almost seamless. I have no self-consciousness when I’m with her,” he added. “I was always better with her. I was a better person when I was engaged with her, as a guitar player, as a lover, as a human, as an actor. I was better in Lynn Shelton’s gaze.”

Shelton directed films such as “Humpday” and “My Sister’s Sister”, as well as working on numerous TV shows, including the likes of “The Morning Show”, “GLOW” and “Little Fires Everywhere”.