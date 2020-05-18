Pat Sajak Calls Out Talk Show Hosts And Journalists Telling Unemployed People To Stay Home

Pat Sajak is thinking about the people in need.

Over the weekend, the “Wheel of Fortune” host took to Twitter to call out media professionals like DJs and talk show hosts who are still employed for telling out-of-work people to stay home.

RELATED: Pat Sajak’s Daughter Fills In On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to “Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,” it’s okay to question the premise. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 16, 2020

Sajak himself has been filming new episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” at his studio without an audience during the pandemic.

In the U.S., over 36 million people have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Pat Sajak Talks Undergoing Emergency Surgery, Recalls Thinking: ‘This Must Be What Death Is Like’

Last month, Sajak sarcastically called out celebrities for complaining about being under lockdown.