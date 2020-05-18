Pierce Brosnan Congratulates Son On Graduation After Ceremony Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Pierce Brosnan is showing the world how proud he is on his son’s graduation day.

Dylan, 23, was one of thousands of students who couldn’t attend their official graduation ceremonies due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the disappointment, Dylan’s famous dad made sure that the special occasion was marked in a loving way.

Taking to Instagram, Pierce shared a series of pictures with his son wearing full graduation attire.

“Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts,” wrote the 67-year-old “James Bond” actor.

As Dylan begins the next stage in his life journey, Pierce advised him to be “fearless, courageous and generous.”

Pierce’s wife Keely also shared a heartfelt congratulations on her own Instagram page.

“Bravo class of #2020”, she said.

