Dave Bautista Sends A ‘Super Duper’ Message To President Trump

Dave Bautista has a thing or two to say to Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, the actor and WWE Hall of Famer tweeted out a video in response to Trump’s recent comments about Barack Obama.

“Hello Mr. President, Super Duper Dave Bautista here,” the 51-year-old said. “Sorry I’m all sweaty, I just finished my morning workout, because I was inspired by you because I see what amazing shape you are, it’s really beautiful. I just want to say, you’re doing, you’re doing a great job, you’re doing a great job, Mr. President. I know there’s almost 90,000 people dead, if it wasn’t for you it could’ve been like, uh, 8 trillion, so thank you.”

He continued, attacking Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“You’re doing an amazing job. You can ask anyone, anyone will tell you. You’re doing an amazing job, it’s really beautiful. It’s tremendous. Also, I can’t wait to read your Twitter today and hear you blame Obama for more stuff because he’s bad. He’s bad, you’re good, he’s bad,” Bautista said.

He went on, “You can ask anyone. It’s beautiful, it’s beautiful, it’s really tremendous. And also I heard Don Jr. say you could get a tiger for like $2,000, and I just wanna know is one, where do I pick up my tiger, and B, can I borrow $2,000? Or I thought maybe, maybe if you have a job for me in Space Corps, because I know anything, I know a lot about Space Corps, probably more than anybody, I probably know more than anybody, about Space Corps. So anyway, thank you Mr. President, you’re doing a great job. Heil Trump, heil Trump.”