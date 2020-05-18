David Arquette Set To Reprise Role As Dewey Riley In ‘Scream’ Relaunch

David Arquette is returning to the horror movie franchise that catapulted him to worldwide fame.

The actor, who played the role of Dewey Riley in all four instalments of the “Scream” horror movie series from 1996 to 2011, is set to reprise the character for the upcoming relaunch.

RELATED: David Arquette Talks Mental Health, SXSW Wrestling Documentary

Arquette said: “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ family, old and new. ‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Craven, who directed all four of the ‘Scream’ movies, passed away in 2015. The relaunch is being made by Spyglass Media Group.

RELATED: David Arquette Hilariously Takes Responsibility For Courteney Cox’s ‘Scream 3’ Haircut

Producers previously revealed that they were also in talks with Neve Campbell, who starred in the lead role of Sidney Prescott in the original movies.

Speaking to ET Canada about the possibility of reprising the role, Campbell said: “They’ve come back to me and we’re having a conversation. Hopefully we can see eye to eye. I think they’ve got something good there. It’s hard to consider doing it without Wes Craven.”

“But we’ll see,” she added. “Who knows when we can even get back to work. I don’t think anyone even knows how to have this negotiation right now.”

RELATED: David Arquette Announces Wrestling Match, The Internet Isn’t Loving It: ‘I Love All The Hate I’m Getting Here!”

Watch the full interview below.