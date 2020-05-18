Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Reportedly Pay Back $4.1 Million Frogmore Cottage Renovation Bill Over 11 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started paying back the money they spent on renovations at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan were said to have spent around $4.1 million (£2.4 million) on doing up the property, which was initially a wedding gift from the Queen.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Staying At Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills Mansion

The Mail on Sunday reported the couple, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, are now paying “enhanced rent” and giving back the amount they owe in monthly instalments of around $30,600 a month (£18,000).

A general view of Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 14, 2020. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

It isn’t known how much Harry and Meghan are paying in rent and how much they’re spending on repayments.

If the pair, who now live in Los Angeles, stick with the above amounts, it’ll take them over a decade to pay off the sum of money owed.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Son Archie’s Birthday Book Was A Gift From Oprah Winfrey

The renovations were initially paid for by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. However, Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home.”