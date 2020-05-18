Kim Zolciak Talks About Getting Botox And Lip Fillers As Stay-At-Home Order In Georgia Lifts

Kim Zolciak is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from getting Botox and lip fillers.

In a virtual interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the “Don’t Be Tardy” star talked about how she’s managed to keep up with her cosmetic procedures during self-isolation and social distancing.

“Kim, what’s up with the Botox and fillers and all that stuff?” host Andy Cohen asked. “I would think that what I’m looking at is nine weeks without it, right?”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Confirms Virtual ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion: ‘We Need To Live In Reality Right Now’

“Umm, no Andy,” Zolciak responded. “So, Atlanta opened up. My doctor had a baby, so right before the quarantine happened she had this new baby so Brielle and I both were her firsts. She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit.”

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star went on to defend her daughter, Brielle, clarifying that the 23-year-old has not had Botox but has only had her lips done.

“Like, you’re telling me Brielle got Botox?” Cohen asked, wondering whether Botox can actually age a young person.

“No, Brielle did her lips,” Zolciak said. “She wanted to outline the actual lip line itself so that pops sometimes. There’s a fine balance.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak Wants Everyone To Wear Helmets After 6-Year-Old Son’s Scary Go-Kart Crash

Zolciak also defended her own Botox.

“I get migraines from, like just in general, so the Botox really helps me in the back of my neck here and here. So, that’s kind of my goal. I mean I am getting old. I’ll be 42 on Tuesday.”

You can catch the interview in the video above.