Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Rumours He Had A Stroke During ‘American Idol’ Finale

Ryan Seacrest is doing just fine.

During the big at-home “American Idol” final on Sunday night, some viewers became concerned about the hosts’ health near the end of the show.

Some fans noticed that his words seemed slurred, and one eye appeared bigger than the other. That, along with his absence from “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday morning had some speculating Seacrest may have had a stroke.

But according to People, Seacrest’s rep has shut down the speculation surrounding his health.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep said. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The statement continued, “Between ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, ‘American Idol’, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”