Kaley Cuoco Wears Bathrobe And Does TODAY Interview From Car After WiFi Malfunction

Working from home is not working for Kaley Cuoco!

“The Big Bang Theory” star was forced to do an interview with “TODAY” from her car after experiencing some technical difficulties.

Wearing a bathrobe as she joined the show through a video link, the actress explained: “I woke up this morning to shower and get ready for this interview and my internet was down. So I had to go sit in the car in my hair towel and robe. This is what you’re getting today. This is all I can muster up.”

“You are every woman right now and I love it,” commented host Dylan Dreyer.

Cuoco joined the show to talk about Backstage Pass, the virtual celebrity meet-and-greet she is participating in to raise money for those afflicted with epidermolysis bullosa.

Also joining in was her dog Luz, who made a cameo appearance during the interview.

Speaking about her decision to foster a dog during the pandemic, she said: “I’ve been telling everyone to foster during this quarantine, which is amazing. My only concern is when the quarantine is over that people are gonna wanna give them back. So I’m hoping that they stick with it with whatever animal that they are that they did rescue or foster and stick with it and keep it for the long haul.”