Tennis Fan Pays Over $118,000 For A Date With Eugenie Bouchard

A fan has paid $85,000 (around $118,700 CAD) for a date with Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

Bouchard auctioned off a dinner and a trip to a tennis tournament of the lucky winner’s choice as part of the All-In Challenge, which is raising money for organizations providing relief during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

37 people made offers for the incredible prize, before one fan won after donating $85k.

Bouchard wrote on Instagram, “85K?!?!? You guys are AMAZING!!! I’m so grateful and proud of you all for joining me on this project. I can’t wait to meet the winner!”

A description on the auction’s website read, “The lucky winner and a guest will go to any tennis tournament of their choice. That’s right, U.S. Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the Australian Open — Genie has the airfare covered.

“Sit in the player’s box next to Genie’s team and coach while you cheer her on to victory. Enjoy a meal with the tennis star and even get a racket and sneakers signed by Genie herself.”

The page confirmed “100 per cent of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.”

The likes of Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and Drake are among many celebs to have auctioned off incredible prizes for the All-In Challenge.