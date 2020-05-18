‘Leave It To Beaver’ Actor Ken Osmond Passes Away At 76

Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell on “Leave It to Beaver” has died.

The actor died at 76 on Monday at his L.A. home, surrounded by his family and loved ones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed,” Osmond’s son Eric said in a statement.

Osmond was 14 when he was cast on the classic series in 1957. After what was originally intended as a one-episode job, the young actor went on to star in 96 episodes over six seasons.

He returned to acting in 1983 for the “Leave It to Beaver” revival. In the intervening years, Osmond worked for the Los Angeles Police Department.

In 1980, he was shot three times by a suspected car thief effectively ending his career with the police.