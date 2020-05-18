Lisa Kudrow Talks About Asking Family Members Not To Hug During Her Mother’s Funeral In February

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her mother’s funeral.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Friends” alum Lisa Kudrow talked about the most challenging decision she has had to make since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and that includes the precautions she took at her mother’s funeral in February.

“My mother passed away at the end of February, and I was the one who asked the rabbi to please let everyone know there was to be no hugging because we were all in an emergency room with her,” Kudrow said. “I’m a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here.”

The actress said that while some people understood why she did this, others weren’t so supportive of her decision.

“Most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I’d take two steps back, put up my hands and say, ‘Hi, thanks for coming,'” she explained. “That’s the stuff that breaks my heart, too, when I see parents, especially in the health care field, who come home from work and are like, ‘Hi, remember, we have to stay away from mommy.’ How is a 3-year-old supposed to understand that?”

Despite not hugging anyone, Kudrow went on to say that she did get sick after the funeral.

“I know I was sick two days after the funeral, but there was no testing because it was a mild fever and I felt like I just had a cold. Or I was just drained, so how do you know? But a couple family members did feel sick with the flu and it could have been a flu.”

Besides all of this, Kudrow has also not been able to reunite with her “Friends” co-stars for the HBO Max special as planned.

“We shut down the ‘Friends’ reunion, which was painful,” she said. “It sounds like people are hoping and hedging on August or September. But then it just feels like everyone is going to be shooting things as much as possible in those two months and there might be another wave.”

You can read the full interview here.