Michael Buble Pays Tribute To ‘Hero’ Wife Luisana Lopilato On Her Birthday

Michael Buble has shared an adorable message honouring his wife on her 33rd birthday.

Taking to social media, the singer, 44, shared a photo of Luisana Lopilato together with their three children, Noah, Elias and Vida.

In a touching message alongside the post, Buble said: “Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness.”

Calling Lopilato their family’s “hero”, he added: “We are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become.”

Replying to the post, the Argentine actress and model wrote: “I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!” along with a string of heart emojis.

Lopilato also gave fans a glimpse at her birthday celebrations over on her own Instagram page.

Captioning a photo, which showed her holding a sparkler and wearing a tiara, she said: “Happy birthday to me”.

The celebration comes just days after Lopilato revealed how her husband has been receiving death threats.

In an interview with Intrusos, a television show broadcast from her native Argentina, she explained that it all stemmed from one of the couple’s at-home Instagram Live videos they’ve been sharing with fans during quarantine.

As the husband and wife joked around, Buble gave his wife a playful nudge with his elbow, which some misconstrued as being too rough.

“It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened,” she said.

“It’s not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened.”