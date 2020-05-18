Jamie Lee Curtis Had The Perfect Response To A Twitter User Who Called Her ‘Broke’

Don’t mess with the woman who took on Michael Myers and won

As part of the #HalloweenAtHome viewing party on Saturday, May 16, Jamie Lee Curtis participated in a live-tweet of the 2018 movie “Halloween”.

Curtis starred as Laurie Strode in seven of the 11 movies of the horror movie franchise.

Hi everyone. Welcome. Get comfy. #HalloweenAtHome — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

While most fans praised Curtis for her turn in the most recent installment of the horror series, others were a little more critical, and one user even claimed that the actress only took part in the flick because she was “broke” at the time.

She hates horror movies…she was broke and they agreed to put a #MeToo theme into the movie #HalloweenAtHome https://t.co/wTh7RF6roy — ATGNAT (@AtgnatPodcast) May 16, 2020

Never one to back down from a fight, Curtis hit back with the perfect response.

The veteran movie star insisted that the claim simply wasn’t true since she had plenty of work with the Activia yoghurt brand.

You are a grumpy goat. I sold activia yogurt for seven years. I wasn’t broke. https://t.co/Jl8qGdkNse — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 “Halloween” movie, also joined in on the live Tweeting session.

There was good news for horror fans as Green confirmed that the upcoming “Halloween Kills” will revisit the classic Myers house.

