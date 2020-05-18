Sharon Osbourne And Marie Osmond Open Up About Being Fat-Shamed Throughout Their Careers

Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond know what it feels like to be fat shamed.

On Monday’s episode of “The Talk@Home,” hosts Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve Jeffers-Cooper discussed Valerie Bertinelli who recently revealed that a fifth-grade male teacher patted her on the belly and commented on her weight. The actresses’ revelation has sparked a lot of talk about body image issues and now Osbourne and Osmond are sharing their own.

“It’s so inappropriate,” Osbourne said. “I get that, years back, people understand what it could do to a child mentally. I used to get fat-shamed by my brother and then, you know, my brother used to get his friends to join in and it sticks with you.”

Osbourne also added that she’s “always been bigger than others” and that her weight has constantly changed.

“It’s been going on for hundreds of years, people going on about people’s weight and it never will end.”

This prompted Osmond to share her own story of being fat-shamed.

“I was shamed my whole career,” Osmond said. “The first Donny and Marie show fitting for the pilot. I was 14-years-old and I remember the designers were looking at me and they were talking about me like I wasn’t there. This guy goes, ‘…maybe we can get her a girdle.’ It was like I wasn’t even there. And then he looks at me and goes, ‘Have you ever thought about taking a water pill?’ It hurts. It sticks with you.”

You can catch the full clip up top.

“The Talk” airs weekdays on GlobalTV at 2 p.m. local.