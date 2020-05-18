Jaime King Files For Divorce From Director Husband Kyle Newman

By Sarah Curran.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman
Jaime King and Kyle Newman — Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock (10507146be)

Jaime King is calling time on her marriage to husband Kyle Newman after 12 years.

The actress shares sons James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, with the director, who she first met while they were both working on the movie “Fanboys”.

According to documents seen by ET Canada, King filed for or “dissolution with minor children” on Monday, May 18.

The “White Chicks” star also filed a “DV Prevention w/ Minor Children” (restraining order) based on court records.

The couple wed in 2007 following a whirlwind romance.

Speaking to InStyle Weddings at the time, King said: “I don’t know why, but some part of me was instantly connected to him, and I loved him so much. It was intense. I never thought that would happen to me.”

