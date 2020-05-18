Jaime King Files For Divorce From Director Husband Kyle Newman

The actress shares sons James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, with the director, who she first met while they were both working on the movie “Fanboys”.

Jaime King is calling time on her marriage to husband Kyle Newman after 12 years.

According to documents seen by ET Canada, King filed for or “dissolution with minor children” on Monday, May 18.

The “White Chicks” star also filed a “DV Prevention w/ Minor Children” (restraining order) based on court records.