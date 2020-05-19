Jaime King’s Husband Kyle Newman Responds To Her Divorce Filing

By Sarah Curran.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman
Jaime King and Kyle Newman — Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock (10507146be)

Jaime King is calling time on her marriage to husband Kyle Newman after 12 years.

The actress shares sons James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, with the director, who she first met while they were both working on the movie “Fanboys”.

RELATED: Jaime King Receives Backlash For Sharing A Video Thanking Coronavirus

According to documents obtained by ET Canada, King filed for or “dissolution with minor children” on Monday, May 18.

The “White Chicks” star also filed a “DV Prevention w/ Minor Children” (restraining order) based on court records.

Following the filing, Newman issued a statement to TMZ in response.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond. As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care,” his attorney said in the statement.
“As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first,” the statement continues. “Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

RELATED: Jaime King Shares The Heartbreaking Moment She Almost Lost Her Baby Son

The couple wed in 2007 following a whirlwind romance.

Speaking to InStyle Weddings at the time, King said: “I don’t know why, but some part of me was instantly connected to him, and I loved him so much. It was intense. I never thought that would happen to me.”

Click to View Gallery

Couples Who Have Split In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP