Leonardo DiCaprio Stars Virunga Fund To Support Africa’s Oldest Park

Leonardo DiCaprio is back to his philanthropy.

The “Great Gatsby” actor’s Earth Alliance just started the Virunga Fund, with the help of Emerson Collective and Global Wildlife Conservation with a start of $2 million in seed funding.

The fund was set up to support Virunga National Park, the oldest park and reserve in Africa.

Virunga National Park is famous for being home of the mountain gorilla, which has been making a comeback from near extinction. However, that is under threat due to Ebola and COVID-19.

The park was also rocked less than two weeks ago when 12 park rangers, a driver and four members of the local community were killed by a local militia group.

“I had the great honour of meeting and supporting Virunga’s courageous team in their fight against illegal oil drilling in 2013,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “Virunga urgently needs funds to protect the endangered mountain gorilla population, to provide support to the rangers and the families of rangers who have fallen in the line of duty, and to help deliver essential disease prevention efforts. It’s critical that we rally together during this time of incredible crisis.”

DiCaprio has been busy giving back, including recently helping to start America’s Food Fund that will help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs.

To learn more or to donate to the Virunga Fund, click here.