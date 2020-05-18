Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson’s Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Has Died

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson’s estranged wife, Paddy Bowden, has died.

According to The Independent, Bowden was found dead on Monday morning in the pair’s matrimonial home in Chiswick, London following a “tragic accident.”

“This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident,” a representative for Dickinson told Page Six in a statement. “Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

Bowden and Dickinson split in 2019 after 29 years together. The couple got married after two years of dating following Dickinson’s divorce from his first wife, Jane. They share three children together.

The singer has since been linked to fitness instructor Leana Dolci. In May 2015, Dickinson was cleared of stage three throat cancer.