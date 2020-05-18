Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets In Feud With Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber After He Claims They Bought Their Spot On The Charts

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are responding to Tekashi 6ix9ine who is saying that the pair bought their number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Over the past few days, the rapper has alleged that Grande and Bieber ensured their song “Stuck With U” a number one spot on the charts by purchasing plays and downloads while his song landed at number three.

“I want the world to know that Billboard is a lie,” 6ix9ine said in an Instagram video. “You can buy number ones on Billboard.”

He added: “They purchased half of those things with six credit cards. When we asked where was those six credit cards linked to, Billboard said we can’t disclose that information.”

In her own Instagram post, Grande responded to the accusations while slamming the rapper.

“My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE),” she wrote. “They are ride or die motherf**kers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try.”

“To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here.”

Scooter Braun is showing his support for Grande and Bieber with a long comment on Grande’s Instagram post.

“You never have to stand alone so let me be clear,” Braun wrote. “Only domestic streams are counted for a domestic chart. If someone is counting their total they aren’t counting correctly. Two…We never disclose our sales until end of week. That is called strategy and is and always has been our policy. Three… Nielsen and billboard rules state clearly one credit card can only buy max 4 copies. Anything above that the entire amount gets thrown out. They review that. All must be confirmed. Which is was. No one should discredit your amazing fan base with lies.”

He also added that there was an investigation, but it was not about which song was in what spot.

“Four…Yes there was an investigation this week but it was into a video that had 6 times the amount of paid bot activity than the normal video. Ariana thank you for being so humble. Others should do the same.”

Bieber also discredited the rapper’s allegations with his own post.

6ix9ine continued the back-and-forth with yet another Instagram video, telling Grande that his frustration is with Billboard and that she does not understand what being humble is.

“You’re a beautiful singer, you just don’t understand my pain,” he said.