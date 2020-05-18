Jonas Brothers Release Music Video For ‘X’ Featuring Karol G

The Jonas Brother have debuted their music video for “X” featuring Karol G.

In the quarantine filmed music video, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, along with Karol G, each appear on their own phone screens dancing and singing to the music.

Over the weekend, the four artists performed “X” for the first time on Lebron James’ primetime special “Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020” following Barack Obama‘s commencement speech.

They will perform the song once again on May 19 during “The Voice” finale.

The Jonas Brother’s surprised their fans on Friday when they released the new song. They also hinted that a new album could be released by the end of the year.