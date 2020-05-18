Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett And More Celebs Join Taika Waititi In Reading ‘James And The Giant Peach’

Taika Waititi is bringing his celebrity friends together in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

Beginning on Monday, the “JoJo Rabbit” filmmaker and the Roald Dahl Story Company will be hosting a digital star-studded reading of James and The Giant Peach, a classic Dahl children’s novel. Proceeds will go towards Partners in Health COVID-19 relief efforts.

The first of 10 episodes will feature Chris and Liam Hemsworth as well as Nick Kroll. In the second episode, Waititi will be joined by Meryl Streep and Benedict Cumberbatch. Other episodes will see Cate Blanchett, Ryan Reynolds, Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong’o, Billy Porter, Sarah Paulson and more read from the novel with Waititi.

“Along the way, I’m going to be joined by many of my closest friends who are going to help read the story and spice things up by playing characters and what not. And when I say closest friends, I mean, I know about half of them. And when I say I know about half of them, I know about three of them actually, personally,” he joked in the project’s recently released trailer.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Partners in Health and the Roald Dahl Story Company has offered to match the first $1 million in donations.

You can watch the full trailer up top.