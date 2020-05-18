Colin Farrell Talks Filming ‘The Batman’, ‘It Feels Original And Fun’

Colin Farrell is very excited about playing The Penguin in “The Batman”.

Farrell, 43, will play the iconic villain opposite Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis and Zoe Kravitz.

“It’s all exciting,” Farrell told Filipino outlet GMA. “To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things.”

Farrell also spoke about watching the caped crusader growing up.

“Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child, and then in my teens I saw [Tim] Burton’s version and loved it,” he said, adding he “was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance.”

Production has stopped due to COVID-19 precautions but before they had to shut down, filming had “been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it,” Farrell remarked.

“I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means, but there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back.”

The actor even added what this take on the remake of the classic is like.

“It feels original and fun,” he shared. “But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it.”

Fans can next catch Colin Farrell in “Artemis Fowl” which will hit Disney+ on June 12.