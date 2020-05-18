Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Split After 10 Years Of Marriage

Rumours had been swirling for some time after Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were ending their marriage after it was revealed they were quarantining apart but on Monday, Green confirmed that he and Fox had split after 10 years of marriage.

Over the weekend, pictures of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared which Green addressed in his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green”. During Monday’s episode titled “Context”, Green said that since the end of 2019 the two have them have “really been trying to sort of be apart.”

“I will always love her,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

According to Green they will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

The two share three boys, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Holding back tears, Green continued, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Green then brought up Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him … Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point,” he added. “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Green and Fox first met in 2004 on the set of “Hope & Faith”. They dated on and off for six years before getting married in 2010. In August 2015, Fox filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” but less than a year later they were back together with Fox revealing they were expecting their third child together.