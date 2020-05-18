Wendy Williams To Take ‘Some Time Off’ From Filming Her Show Due To Graves’ Disease Symptoms

Wendy Williams is taking a health break from her talk show.

On Monday, Williams announced the hiatus from “The Wendy Williams Show” with no set return date.

Williams was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in early 2018 and she is currently battling the symptoms which are causing her to be fatigued.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Calls Mary-Kate Olsen’s Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy ‘Good News’: ‘He Always Looked Like He Was Dating His Daughter’

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” the show said in a statement to ET Canada. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘Wendy@Home’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Reruns will be shown for the time being.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’ Stars Take Swipe At NeNe Leakes’ ‘Strategic’ Friendship With Wendy Williams

Williams was filming her talk show from home but admitted to being “reluctant” after seeing other hosts “looking disgusting” while recording at home.