Grimes’ Mother Blasts Elon Musk Over His ‘Red Pill’ Tweet

Grimes’ mom is not impressed with Elon Musk.

Less than two weeks ago, the Canadian singer and Musk welcomed their son, X Æ A-12. However, over the weekend, Musk’s tweet landed him in hot water.

“Take the red pill,” he tweeted. A reference to both the “Matrix” and a right-wing political awakening and men’s right activists.

RELATED: ‘Matrix’ Creator Lilly Wachowski Slams Elon Musk And Ivanka Trump For ‘Red Pill’ Tweet

Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, felt that Musk was completely out of line.

“If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks…” Garrossino said in a since-deleted tweet. “And you were over 16 years old, would you be blarring MRA bulls**t on Twitter right now?”

In another tweet, Gerald Butts added, “Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes,” to which Garossino replied, “Not yet 2 weeks.”

RELATED: Grimes Offers Another Way To Pronounce Son’s Name — And It’s Nothing Like What Elon Musk Said

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5.

Musk confirmed the news to someone who questioned him about the baby under a post titled “400 Miles With A Tesla Model S? EPA Denies Claim That Testing Was Faulty”.