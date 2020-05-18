Grimes’ Mother Blasts Elon Musk Over His ‘Red Pill’ Tweet

Grimes’ mom is not impressed with Elon Musk.
Less than two weeks ago, the Canadian singer and Musk welcomed their son, X Æ A-12. However, over the weekend, Musk’s tweet landed him in hot water.
“Take the red pill,” he tweeted. A reference to both the “Matrix” and a right-wing political awakening and men’s right activists.
Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, felt that Musk was completely out of line.
“If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks…” Garrossino said in a since-deleted tweet. “And you were over 16 years old, would you be blarring MRA bulls**t on Twitter right now?”
In another tweet, Gerald Butts added, “Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes,” to which Garossino replied, “Not yet 2 weeks.”
Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5.
Musk confirmed the news to someone who questioned him about the baby under a post titled “400 Miles With A Tesla Model S? EPA Denies Claim That Testing Was Faulty”.