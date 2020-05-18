HBO Max Drops Fierce Trailer For Ballroom Competition ‘Legendary’

HBO Max has debuted the first trailer for their ballroom showdown “Legendary”.

The competition will see eight houses vogue for their bragging rights and $100,000.

Voguing is a highly stylized genre of dance born out of the ballroom community in 1980s Harlem.

The groups will be critiqued by judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion and Leiomy Maldonado. Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ will MC and DJ, respectively.

HBO Max’s synopsis of the show reads, “In this series highlighting modern day ball culture, divas battle on teams called ‘Houses’ in fashion and dance challenges including voguing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. ‘Legendary’ features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader—the house ‘parent.’ The teams rotate in a round-robin format that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind the scenes action.”

Jamil came under fire when she was announced as one of the judges. The “Good Place” actress defended the casting choice while coming out at the same time.