Aaron Rodgers Questions Quarantine, ‘It’s More Of A House Arrest To Find A Cure’

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to see the benefit in lockdown anymore.

“I think we all were buying into the idea of quarantine to flatten the curve,” Rodgers said on Friday per TMZ. “And, I think there are a lot of questions now that it’s more of a house arrest to find a cure with people wondering exactly what that means as far as the future of the country and the freedoms we’re allowed to have at this point.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was then asked if he thinks there will still be a football season.

“I’m very hopeful that we can have a season,” he said. “I think the important thing to think about, though, which is more important than that is the state of the country and the fact that we have 36-plus million people on unemployment right now; you have obviously rising poverty levels to go along with the unemployment, you have suicide hotline is up 8,000 percent.”

He added, “There’s really a lot of problems going on in the country right now associated with the fear around this pandemic, and I hope that we can use some common sense moving forward and make decisions that are going to be in the best interest of all people moving forward. And, I hope that sports is a part of that at some point.”