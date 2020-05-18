Mindy Kaling To Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Mindy Kaling is bringing a little something extra to “Legally Blonde 3”.

The actress, producer and writer has just signed on to pen the script for the third “Legally Blonde” film alongside “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor, Deadline reports.

“Legally Blonde 3” has been in the works for the past few years and while a script was already written, Kaling and Goor will be writing a new one altogether.

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as Elle Woods and producing the movie with the film’s original producer Marc Platt.

Back in February, Luke Wilson said he “doesn’t know anything” about “Legally Blonde 3″ but would “go back in a second and do it” if he was asked.